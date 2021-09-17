Fashion

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris.

Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.

Julia topped her look off with diamond jewels and she had her golden-brown hair down and parted in the middle in gorgeous curls. Julia has been the face of the brand’s fragrance for years now and she always manages to look drop-dead-gorgeous in the campaigns.

Julia has been on a roll this summer and all of her outfits have been fabulous. She was on vacation in the Amalfi Coast with her husband of 19 years, Danny Moder, when the lovebirds enjoyed the day on a yacht back in August.

For the outing, Julia rocked a plunging scoop-neck lavender one-piece swimsuit with a pair of short denim shorts on top. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a long gold necklace. Meanwhile, just a few days before that, the couple went out on a date in New York City on Aug. 6. Julia rocked a flowy black long-sleeve maxi dress with a V-neckline and a ruffle tiered skirt paired with black sandals and a leather crossbody purse.

Danny looked just as good in a pair of fitted dark-wash jeans with a short-sleeve navy blue patterned button-down shirt and brown suede shoes.