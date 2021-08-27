Margot Robbie Looks Identical To Julia Roberts With Red Hair Makeover On The Set Of New Movie, ‘Babylon’

Is that Julia Roberts? Nope, that’s just Margot Robbie sporting red hair and looking awfully similar to the fellow A-list actress in her new film, ‘Babylon.’

Margot Robbie, 31, has undergone a dramatic transformation in her new film, Babylon, that has her looking just like another beloved Hollywood star: Julia Roberts! Margot is currently filming the upcoming flick opposite Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, and in a photo taken on the movie’s set on Sunday (Aug. 22), the two-time Oscar nominee could easily be mistaken for Julia, 53, thanks to her newly-altered red hair. The red locks are obviously temporary for the movie, but boy does Margot look good with her new hair color!

In the on-set photo, Margot can be seen exiting a car while rocking her wavy red hair. She also had on a black robe that covered a red dress and opted for black stiletto heels for her footwear. The I, Tonya star was holding a beverage and looked ready to get to work.

These are not the first on-set photos from Babylon to be released. On Wednesday, Brad was seen sporting a half-unbuttoned shirt and black suspenders while hard at work on the movie. The hunky Oscar winner also paired the look with dark sunglasses and black trousers with his hair slicked back.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters and the film’s been described as “The Great Gatsby on steroids.” Brad, Margot, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Fineman, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston and Brad’s good friend, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, will all star in the mysterious period Hollywood film, which is set to be released in 2022.

Both Margot and Brad have a spectacular line-up of movies in the works. To start, Margot is slated to star in the live-action Barbie film directs by Greta Gerwig, and in David O. Russell‘s still-untitled upcoming period comedy. Meanwhile, Brad has The Lost City Of D with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Bullet Train with Joey King and Michael Shannon, both coming out in 2022. It’s an exciting time to be fans of both of these A-list stars!