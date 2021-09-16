Interview

Tyra Banks Defends Casting Of Olivia Jade On ‘DWTS’: She’s ‘So brave’

Tyra Banks Model Tyra Banks presents a chartreuse silk shantung trench coat over a knitted crepe tank dress from designer Linda Allard for Ellen Tracy's Spring 1995 women's wear collection in New York Fashion Ellen Tracy, New York, USA
Tyra Banks Tyra Banks models a beaded herb print bustier and stretch satin skirt during the showing of Nicole Miller's Spring 1995 women's wear collection in New York Fashion Nicole Miller, New York, USA
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, from left: Will Smith, Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
LIFE-SIZE, Tyra Banks, 2000, (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Tyra Banks addressed the controversy surrounding Lori Loughlin’s daughter appearing as a contestant in the new season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks came to Olivia Jade’s defense in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Wednesday September 15, ahead of season 30 premiere of the reality competition! The 47-year-old model and TV personality explained that audiences that only know Olivia from the college admissions scandal, and she thinks that DWTS is the perfect place for the 21-year-old YouTuber to provide a more full-look into the controversy from her point-of-view.

Olivia made headlines in 2019, when her mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli were arrested and later sentenced due to their alleged involvement in a scandal to bribe college officials. The America’s Next Top Model creator explained that she believed that Olivia didn’t know anything about her parents’ involvement with the scandal. “She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it’s really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know,” Tyra told ET. “She is having to deal with that and I think she’s coming to Dancing With the Stars to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability.”

Tyra Banks called Olivia Jade ‘brave’ for sharing her story on ‘DWTS.’ (Jo Robins/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock/Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Shortly after the announcement, Olivia revealed that her Full House-star mom had been a major supporter of hers before the reality competition begins. The star had told reporters, including HollywoodLife, that she was looking forward to taking part in the series. “I think about a few years ago and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards, so I’m super, super thankful for a second chance and to be out there and putting myself out there and just growing,” she said.

Related Gallery

Olivia Jade: The Beauty Influencer's Most Stylish Photos

Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Jade is getting away from it all and living it up in Cabo! Olivia is all bikinis, sunshine, and selfies while enjoying her Mexican getaway. The Youtuber snapped selfies of hersel as she enjoyed her vacation time at her massive getaway stay. *Shot on May 3, 2021* Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kylie Jenner and Olivia Jade seen exiting 40 Love in West Hollywood. Pictured: Olivia Jade BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Jade is seen in a cowboy outfit leaving a party with Jackson Guthy at Shorebar Santa Monica. 06 Mar 2020 Pictured: Olivia Jade. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625178_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Olivia also looked forward to taking on a new experience, unlike she’d ever had, by doing DWTS. “I’m really excited to challenge myself and put myself outside of my comfort zone, which I don’t do often. It kind of just all happened, and I’m just letting the universe take over and see what happens and just live in it day by day,” she said.

 