‘DWTS’ Season 30 Cast Revealed: Olivia Jade, Brian Austin Green & More

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is back for a milestone season! The season 30 cast was revealed September 8 on ‘GMA’ and the celebrities include Brian Austin Green, Kenya Moore, Matt James, Olivia Jade, and more.

Dancing With the Stars premiered in 2005 and changed everything. After a roller-coaster year, the show returns for its 30th season on September 20 with an all-new cast of celebrities hoping to take home the mirror ball trophy. After much guessing and rumors, the full cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30 was announced on September 8.

Mel C, who we all know as Sporty Spice, was the first celebrity to be announced on GMA. The singer joined JoJo Siwa and Suni Yee who were previously announced. The rest of the cast was revealed throughout the broadcast. The stars will be heading to the ballroom alongside host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman. See the full list of 15 stars below:

Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk

Brian Austin Green, former star of Beverly Hills, 90210

Christine Chiu, star of Netflix’s Bling Empire

Cody Rigsby, famous Peloton instructor

Iman Shumpert, NBA player, reality star, and Teyana Taylor’s husband

Jimmie Allen, country singer

JoJo Siwa, YouTuber and actress

Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta star

Martin Kove, Cobra Kai star and Karate Kid veteran

Matt James, star of The Bachelorette season 25

Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, member of the Spice Girls

Melora Hardin, an actress who notably starred on The Office and The Bold Type

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, WWE superstar and reality star

Olivia Jade, YouTuber and Lori Loughlin’s daughter

Suni Lee, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast

This is quite the all-star cast and will make for a very interesting ballroom. Brian is currently dating DWTS pro Sharna Burgess. Will the couple be paired together? That would be a first!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev won season 29. Artem returns as a pro for season 30, along with Sharna, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart.

Dancing With the Stars is making history in its 30th season with JoJo. The J Team star will be paired with a same-sex partner for the first time in the show’s 30-season history. “Without hesitation, immediately, I was like, ‘It would be so incredible and would mean so much to me, and I think mean so much to people around the world if I partnered with another female,’” JoJo said during ABC’s Summer TCA presentation on August 26. Dancing With the Stars season 30 will premiere September 20 on ABC.