Kourtney Kardashian Wears Low Cut Velvet Top As She Holds Hands With Travis Barker For NYC Date Night — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting ex Scott Disick drag her down. The 42 year old was seen sporting cute Minnie Mouse ears and glued to boyfriend Travis Barker during at Disneyland Paris.The pair continued their blossoming romance with a kiss and a cuddle on the It's A Small World ride at the famous Theme park during their loved up romantic break in France following their week long pda fest in Italy where the pair were spotted in numerous steamy moments. Kourtney's ex, Younes exposed her other ex Scott Disick after sending him a DM dragging her PDA with Travis Barker. In the message Disick shared Backgrid's photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat with the message, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Younes appeared to respond, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy," Bendjima seemed to respond. "PS: i aint your bro." Travis appeared to reply by posting a photo of laughing meme of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Kourtney also seemingly posted a reply to Scott's dragging with a Lichtenstein style picture of a kissing couple and the caption, "Relax ... This is going to hurt FOREVER" and in red type, "HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked more loved up than ever when they stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, cut equally cool figures when they stepped out for a dinner date in New York City. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink 182 drummer were seen walking hand-in-hand as they exited their hotel on September 11. Kourt stunned in black velvet corset-style top, which she paired with mesh gloves and black pants. Her dark trousers featured subtle cutouts on either side of her hips, and she accessorized the ‘fit with a black handbag.

Kourtney and Travis in NYC.

Meanwhile, her beau opted for an all white ensemble, featuring a graphic tee, and white ripped jeans which he paired with boots, dark shades, and a black necklace. The couple were later joined by Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for a bite to eat at celeb hotspot, Carbone.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, was also seen arriving at the same hotel while wearing an all-leather black Balenciaga outfit that included a face mask that covered her entire face. She paired the unique look with pointy leather boots, as her long dark hair peeked out from behind the mask.

Of course, Travis and Kourtney have most recently been in the headlines after her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, publicly dissed her in a shady direct messages to Kourt’s other ex, Younes BendjimaHollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a number of sources that Travis didn’t care about Scott taking jabs at his PDA with Kourtney — in fact, he’s totally unfazed.

“Travis knows that what he and Kourtney have is the real deal, so the whole Scott situation doesn’t make him feel threatened one bit. In all honesty, he’s not concerned at all with what Scott does with his life as long as he treats Kourtney and the kids with respect,” one source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.

The insider continued, “Travis never would have gotten involved with Kourtney if he ever had any worries about her getting back together with Scott. That’s not even something that’s on his radar. It’s no secret that Scott doesn’t like the fact that Travis and Kourtney are together, but Travis really doesn’t pay attention to Scott’s feelings because all he cares about is Kourtney’s happiness. Travis doesn’t have time for the drama so he’s just focused on his relationship with Kourtney and will let them work out whatever issues exist.”