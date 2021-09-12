Kourtney Kardashian Wears Low Cut Velvet Top As She Holds Hands With Travis Barker For NYC Date Night — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked more loved up than ever when they stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, cut equally cool figures when they stepped out for a dinner date in New York City. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink 182 drummer were seen walking hand-in-hand as they exited their hotel on September 11. Kourt stunned in black velvet corset-style top, which she paired with mesh gloves and black pants. Her dark trousers featured subtle cutouts on either side of her hips, and she accessorized the ‘fit with a black handbag.

Meanwhile, her beau opted for an all white ensemble, featuring a graphic tee, and white ripped jeans which he paired with boots, dark shades, and a black necklace. The couple were later joined by Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for a bite to eat at celeb hotspot, Carbone.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, was also seen arriving at the same hotel while wearing an all-leather black Balenciaga outfit that included a face mask that covered her entire face. She paired the unique look with pointy leather boots, as her long dark hair peeked out from behind the mask.

Of course, Travis and Kourtney have most recently been in the headlines after her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, publicly dissed her in a shady direct messages to Kourt’s other ex, Younes Bendjima. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a number of sources that Travis didn’t care about Scott taking jabs at his PDA with Kourtney — in fact, he’s totally unfazed.

“Travis knows that what he and Kourtney have is the real deal, so the whole Scott situation doesn’t make him feel threatened one bit. In all honesty, he’s not concerned at all with what Scott does with his life as long as he treats Kourtney and the kids with respect,” one source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.

The insider continued, “Travis never would have gotten involved with Kourtney if he ever had any worries about her getting back together with Scott. That’s not even something that’s on his radar. It’s no secret that Scott doesn’t like the fact that Travis and Kourtney are together, but Travis really doesn’t pay attention to Scott’s feelings because all he cares about is Kourtney’s happiness. Travis doesn’t have time for the drama so he’s just focused on his relationship with Kourtney and will let them work out whatever issues exist.”