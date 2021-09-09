Breaking News

Shailene Woodley Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After She Randomly Shares Photo Of Baby Feet

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset.
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu.
Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers expecting a baby? Did they already welcome their first child together? Fans are confused after the actress randomly shared a picture of baby feet.

Shailene Woodley either just welcomed her first child with fiance Aaron Rodgers, or she’s really good at confusing her Instagram followers because the actress’ fans were left feeling perplexed after she randomly shared an image of baby feet on Sept. 9.

Shailene shared the picture on her Instagram Story without any context whatsoever, so we can’t blame her fans were not knowing what’s going on. But because of the mysterious nature to the photo, the Big Little Lies star’s fans starting concocting different theories.

“SHAILENE WOODLEY PREGNANT…?” one fan asked, while another asked a series of questions: “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE”.

Another fan then tweeted, “Shailene Woodley just posted a picture of baby feet and I’m just waiting for news to drop that Aaron Rodgers has a baby boy that will grow up to be our franchise QB”.

At this time, Shailene and Aaron have yet to comment on the mysterious photo. And when HollywoodLife reached out to their reps for comment, we didn’t receive immediate responses.

We must add, though, that Aaron recently said he and Shailene would be spending some time apart when he returns to the NFL for the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin, and she gets started on “a number of projects” that she has “booked”. So if she’s preparing to work a lot, she might not be pregnant after all. Only time will tell though.

The pair started dating in 2020, and they got engaged in February 2021, but don’t expect a wedding anytime soon. “There’s no wedding planning happening,” the 29-year old Divergent star told Entertainment Tonight on July 19 before adding, “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”