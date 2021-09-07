See Pics

Selena Gomez Rocks A Little Black Dress With A Bright Red Lip While Out In NYC — Photos

Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is out in Los Angeles checking out a new office space with friends and the pop star is looking like one badass rocker chic for the occasion. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous when she showed up to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to promote her new series, ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Selena Gomez, 29, showed off a classic look of beauty on Sept. 7 when she showed up to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. The singer and actress wore a black mini dress under an open button-down black sweater and black heels as she waved to onlookers outside before going in the studio to promote her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. She had her long dark locks down and parted in the middle and wore red lipstick that went perfect with her outfit.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looking gorgeous outside ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ (Shutterstock)

She was joined by her series’ co-stars Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 71, for the taping of the late night show and they also greeted onlookers while flashing smiles to cameras. The show, which has already aired four episodes at this point, is about three neighbors who are all true crime buffs and live in a New York City apartment building.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was promoting ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Shutterstock)

Selena’s latest appearance comes after she made headlines for appearing in an episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets in which she went makeup-free and shared her beauty secrets and evening routine. She also opened up about her self tanner fail at the 2018 Met Gala.

“For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even,” she explained in the episode. “As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker.” She further explained that she didn’t notice the darkness at first and that led to her not being happy with the way she later looked in photos from the event.

“I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful … I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” she continued. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’”

Luckily she was able to eventually put the experience behind her, learn from the process, and continue to take on awesome beauty risks!