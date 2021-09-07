Naomi Campbell, 51, Stuns In Plunging Swimsuit After ‘Resetting Metabolism’ At Wellness Center

Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a plunging floral swimsuit while giving her body a reset on a wellness retreat.

Naomi Campbell, 51, looks better than ever and she proved that when she rocked a sexy plunging swimsuit. The supermodel posted a slew of gorgeous photos from her time at wellness retreat, VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth, and she looked gorgeous when she rocked a bright yellow floral swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button.

She posted a bunch of photos both in the bikini lying down and standing by the pool, as well as pictures of her wearing a cozy ivory lounge set featuring sweatpants and a baggy sweater. Namoi posted about her retreat writing, “Thank you to my incredible Team at @vivamayrmariawoerth headed by my Dr. Schuscha So Thankful for the Reset, Restore, Regenerate. In my field, we get looked upon with an external eye for outside appearances.”

Naomi continued her caption, “What’s important to me is to focus on the internal that comes from within. I was in desperate need of taking time to self-care, they say the stomach is the 2nd Brain, and I needed to reset my metabolism. I am so grateful to all my team at @vivamayrmariawoerth for breaking me down putting me back together again.”

“This type of life lesson is invaluable and will change your whole outlook and approach of how we feed and nurture our inner selves. Not one of my usual posts I know, but I felt with all we are going through, HEALTH IS WEALTH and wanted to share this experience with you. Thank you Serhan for making it all possible with my little Angel. Until next time Love from my inner self Naomi #vivamayrmariaworth #vivamayr #Austria,” Naomi concluded her caption.