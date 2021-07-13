See Pics

Naomi Campbell, 51, Rocks Strappy Burberry Swimsuits After Welcoming 1st Daughter

Shutterstock
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooke Shields made waves as she hit the beach in a bikini in the Hamptons with her two daughters. The actress and model was joined by daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. All opted for different swimsuit silhouettes, but matched in the gingham print Aerie fabric. Shields wore Aerie’s Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top while daughter Rowan matched in the classic Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit and Grier wore the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top accompanied with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom. The mother-daughter trio were spotted posing up a storm on Southampton Beach in New York state on Sunday 20 June. Aerie’s new Summer ‘21 swim collection includes a variety of bikinis, bandeaus, one-piece silhouettes and more, accented with safari details, versatile prints and new, shiny textures that are perfect for mixing-and-matching. Styles from the brand’s Real Good Swim collection features swimwear made from pre-consumer recycled nylon yarns (not plastic water bottles). The fabrication allows for the super soft hand-feel while benefiting the world and minimizing waste, one trend at a time. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Brooke Shields hits the beach with daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie swimsuits in Southampton, New York on Sunday 20 June, 2021. Photo credit: Aerie/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764169_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and her man Corey Gamble go on a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas! Kris, wearing a white beach dress, has the wind lift her dress up revealing lots leg underneath! Shot on 05/31/21. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Naomi Campbell looked incredible while posing in Burberry swimsuits and other stylish patterned outfits on the brand’s Instagram page, and fans didn’t hesitate to compliment her.

Naomi Campbell, 51, is proving she’s still one of the most gorgeous bikini models in the industry with her latest Burberry photos. The dark-haired beauty rocked various swimsuits and other fashionable wardrobe pieces from the impressive brand on Instagram over the past few days and it’s left many in awe. One swimsuit, which can be seen HERE, was a bikini that had blue and white Burberry patterns all over it as well as straps that wrapped around her toned mid-section while another one, which can be seen HERE, was similar but was dark blue.

Naomi paired the both swimsuits with gold jewelry that included several necklaces and large hoop earrings. She also rocked a matching bucket hat and pants with the dark blue bikini and had her long straight locks down for both. Other pics and video clips showed the British star wearing a blue and white Burberry patterned pantsuit, which she looked just as fantastic in.

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell looking fierce in a swimsuit on a runway. (Shutterstock)

Once Naomi’s pics and videos were shared by Burberry, it didn’t take long for fans to compliment them. “Gorgeous,” many followers wrote while another pointed out, “This is powerful fashion statement from a beautiful princess of Burberry.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and some simply but effectively shared, “Wow.”

Related Gallery

Naomi Campbell Then & Now: See Photos Of The Supermodel Through The Years

Model Naomi Campbell. Calvin Klein Collection Spring 1990 Ready To Wear Fashion Show - 31 Oct 1989
NAOMI CAMPBELL NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE LIMELIGHT NIGHTCLUB, NEW YORK, AMERICA
Naomi Campbell In Valentino Naomi Campbell In Valentino

Naomi’s latest swimsuit pics come just under two months since she welcomed her first child, a daughter, reportedly via surrogate. She shared the happy news on her Instagram in May along with a sweet photo of the new baby girl’s little feet resting in the palm of her hand. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell in another swimsuit during a previous runway show. (Shutterstock)

Naomi’s first photographed public outing since becoming a mom was when she went to a grocery store on June 25. She was wearing a stylish outfit that included a white button-down top and black pants as well as black gloves, a face mask, and sunglasses. Her precious bundle of joy wasn’t with her at the time but it’s not too surprising since the first pic of her she chose to share indicates she may not want to show her face and instead keep her family life private.