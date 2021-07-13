Naomi Campbell, 51, Rocks Strappy Burberry Swimsuits After Welcoming 1st Daughter

Naomi Campbell looked incredible while posing in Burberry swimsuits and other stylish patterned outfits on the brand’s Instagram page, and fans didn’t hesitate to compliment her.

Naomi Campbell, 51, is proving she’s still one of the most gorgeous bikini models in the industry with her latest Burberry photos. The dark-haired beauty rocked various swimsuits and other fashionable wardrobe pieces from the impressive brand on Instagram over the past few days and it’s left many in awe. One swimsuit, which can be seen HERE, was a bikini that had blue and white Burberry patterns all over it as well as straps that wrapped around her toned mid-section while another one, which can be seen HERE, was similar but was dark blue.

Naomi paired the both swimsuits with gold jewelry that included several necklaces and large hoop earrings. She also rocked a matching bucket hat and pants with the dark blue bikini and had her long straight locks down for both. Other pics and video clips showed the British star wearing a blue and white Burberry patterned pantsuit, which she looked just as fantastic in.

Once Naomi’s pics and videos were shared by Burberry, it didn’t take long for fans to compliment them. “Gorgeous,” many followers wrote while another pointed out, “This is powerful fashion statement from a beautiful princess of Burberry.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and some simply but effectively shared, “Wow.”

Naomi’s latest swimsuit pics come just under two months since she welcomed her first child, a daughter, reportedly via surrogate. She shared the happy news on her Instagram in May along with a sweet photo of the new baby girl’s little feet resting in the palm of her hand. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s first photographed public outing since becoming a mom was when she went to a grocery store on June 25. She was wearing a stylish outfit that included a white button-down top and black pants as well as black gloves, a face mask, and sunglasses. Her precious bundle of joy wasn’t with her at the time but it’s not too surprising since the first pic of her she chose to share indicates she may not want to show her face and instead keep her family life private.