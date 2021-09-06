See Pic

Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Reacts To Scott Disick’s DM About Kourtney & Travis: ‘Don’t You Have A Girlfriend?’

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Just days after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked a DM from Scott Disick about Travis Barker, Amelia appeared to have a strong message for her BF.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, appeared to post a subtle message for boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. The model posted a selfie revealing a white tank top that read, “don’t you have a girlfriend?” to her Instagram account on Sunday, Sept. 5. While Amelia didn’t offer any further context to the post, it did appear to be a reaction to Scott’s recent Instagram DM to Kourtney Kardashian‘s other ex Younes Bendjima about the Poosh founder’s relationship with Travis Barker, 45.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis have been happily displaying PDA in recent months — including on their recent romantic getaway to Italy. The couple put on a super sexy display as they hit a beach in Genoa where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sizzled in a vintage thong bikini by Gucci. The pair later headed to Venice to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s event at the Venice Film Festival where they were spotted making out in a gondola.

In the leaked DM allegedly written by Scott, the Talentless founder shared a screenshot of one of the boat photos and sent it to Younes, who dated Kourt on-and-off since 2016 (they appeared to reconnect in 2019 before splitting again). “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott appeared to write. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes added his own commentary in red text, perhaps in response to Scott’s comments about him on the KUWTK reunion.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” the model added. “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to say quiet and be the nice guy,” Younes added.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

On the reunion, Scott didn’t have a positive reaction to Younes when Andy Cohen asked about his feelings about Kourtney dating other guys. “It seems like you get really upset,” Andy began. “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here,” Scott replied, going on to give his “blessing” to Travis and Kourt.“I think if you really love somebody, right? You want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”