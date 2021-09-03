See Pics

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Sexy Top Held Together By Just 1 String Amid Scott Disick’s Drama

Amelia Hamlin has stunned in a barely-there, long-sleeved top while out and about in New York City. See the stunning pics!

Amelia Hamlin, 20, has stepped out in New York City rocking a long-sleeved, sheer top, amid her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s latest scandal. The young model flashed her toned abs in the top, which was held together by a single string, and paired it with loose black pants and New Balance sneakers. “wanna get lunch,” she captioned the September 2 post, which showed her posing outdoors in front of New York University, wearing chunky black sunglasses.

“i’m starving,” Noah Cyrus replied in the comments, while another pal wrote, “With you …. Always.” Amelia’s latest post came just days after her beau, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, alleged dissed her in a DM sent to another one of her exes, Younes Bendjima. The 28-year-old model posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Scott supposedly sent him, featuring a snap of Travis and the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Scott allegedly sent a photo of Kourtney and Travis lying on a raft, kissing. Scott was clearly a little bothered by her PDA with the Blink-182 rocker. “Yo is this chick ok!?” he wrote. “Bro like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes responded coldly to Scott. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” he wrote. “PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Fans have theorized that Amelia responded to the controversy in a very subtle way. “…now back 2 work,” Amelia captioned a recent post, which featured two modeling shots. So why do fans think brief message is shade towards Younes? The phrase is super similar to what Younes said at the very end of his second IG Story that he shared after releasing the alleged DMs with Scott on Aug. 30. “Back to work now. 10 km,” Younes wrote after dropping the proverbial bomb on social media.

Scott and Amelia first went public with their romance in November 2020, and they’ve seemingly gone from strength to strength ever since. Amelia has even been pictured spending quality time with Scott’s three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with Kourt, so things are clearly getting pretty serious.