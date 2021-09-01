Ciara & Vanessa Bryant Match In Leopard-Print Robes While In Italy Together

BFFs Ciara and Vanessa Bryant rocked matching leopard-print robes while in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event.

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant had a glam twinning moment while in Italy. The singer, 35, and the former dancer, 39, rocked matching leopard-print robes and sunglasses with their hair held up with towels in a new post shared on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Ciara shared a Boomerang clip of the moment followed with a snapshot of the duo enjoying lattes. “Mornings in Venice :)” she captioned the post. “Buon giorno.”

The two are currently in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event, which kicked off on August 28. The event showcased new haute couture pieces from the Italian luxury fashion house’s upcoming collections, which payed homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks, per the press release.

The high-fashion soirée was a star-studded affair: Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Normani, and Heidi Klum were among the stars in attendance. On her Instagram on Tuesday, Vanessa also documented some of the festivities alongside her A-list pals, including Kris and actor Vin Diesel, who made it a family affair and brought along his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez and their two children, Hania, 13, and Vincent, 11.

Pals Ciara and Vanessa partied with other famous faces during the fashion festivities, too. Ciara shared a fun clip of the duo dancing with stars Helen Mirren, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, and Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday.

In a follow-up post aptly captioned “Girl Power,” Ciara even shared selfies with J.Lo and Doja Cat in a carousel of images from the evening.

Ciara and Vanessa are well-documented besties, often taking trips together. In August, the duo uploaded a “best friend” TikTok that quickly went viral. In it, Ciara lip-dubs to a Kevin Hart standup monologue about best friends, declaring, “I shouldn’t have to ask you to lie for me. I shouldn’t have to ask your permission to put you in my lie, you know why? Because you’re my best f*cking friend, b*tch. That’s your job.”

She continued, “The day we sign up and say we’re best friends, that means my bullsh*t is your bullsh*t.” The singer captioned the post, “Took a couple takes to get there! @VanessaBryant knows struggle with cursing, but this was good one! #RealTalk though.”