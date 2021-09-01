Jameela Jamil & More Stars Outraged At Texas Abortion Law: Why Isn’t Media ‘Frantically’ Covering This

Celebrities and activists spoke out against the law, which was passed after the Supreme Court did nothing to prevent it from happening.

Jameela Jamil, 35, was one of many celebrities to voice her outrage at Texas’ new abortion law, which went into effect on Wednesday September 1. The law prevents women from getting abortions, if they are over six weeks pregnant, according to NBC News. The law also allows people to sue abortion providers, if they’re discovered to offer services to women over six weeks pregnant. The Good Place star showed just how important she feels the issue is and asked why it didn’t receive further coverage, given the implications it has for both women in Texas and nationwide.

Unsurprisingly, the law was challenged by abortion providers, and it got as far as the Supreme Court, but the Republican-majority SCOTUS did nothing, which allowed the law to go into effect on Wednesday, via CNN. Due to the inaction, many people have wondered what the new Texas law could mean for the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which made a woman’s right to an abortion a federal law. University of Texas Law School professor Steve Vladeck told CNN that the justices “have let the tightest abortion restriction since Roe v. Wade be enforced for at least some period of time,” by not acting.

Why is the mainstream media not FRANTICALLY covering what is happening in Texas tonight regarding #RoeVWade?! — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2021

Many people voiced their anger at the Texas legislators that passed the new abortion law. Spotting the national importance, Jameela tweeted that national news should be covering the law. “Why is the mainstream media not FRANTICALLY covering what is happening in Texas tonight regarding #RoeVWade?” she asked. She also retweeted posts from the American Civil Liberties Union and The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal.

It is not safe to be a woman in Texas. I come from a long, long line of Texas women. This is tragic. https://t.co/zeXtxK2ANN — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) September 1, 2021

If any of my Texas girlfriends need a ride to California, hit me up. I’ll pack snacks and have a great playlist ready. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 1, 2021

Jameela wasn’t the only star to voice her anger at the new law. Westworld actress Shannon Woodward, 36, also tweeted her disgust at the new law, and noted that her roots were in Texas. “It is not safe to be a woman in Texas. I come from a long, long line of Texas women. This is tragic,” she wrote. Comedian and radio personality Dana Goldberg also wrote that she’d happily help any ladies in the Lone Star state who needed a ride to California to receive treatment.

What Texas has devised is a bizarre, dystopian vigilante system for hunting women in Texas who seek abortions. A vigilante system to effectively ban abortion and shut down all abortion providers in the state, not to mention terrorizing women who are seeking the procedure. pic.twitter.com/vfhtPy7AKR — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 1, 2021

What lawmakers are doing in Texas is the real war against #Freedom. Women controlling their bodies AND the right to vote are the most central of freedoms. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 1, 2021

By refusing to take action before the clock struck midnight, the far-right Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. This isn't hypothetical – our fundamental rights are being snatched away from under us. We must #ExpandTheCourt. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) September 1, 2021

Naturally, politicians and journalists were some of the most vocal in discussing the law’s implications. MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow described the law as a “bizarre, dystopian vigilante system for hunting women in Texas who seek abortions,” on her show on Wednesday. Former New York Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley referenced the abortion legislature as well as new voter restriction laws Texas has passed, and called them both ” the real war against freedom.” New York Congressman Mondaire Jones pointed to the court’s inaction and called for the Supreme Court to be expanded. “By refusing to take action before the clock struck midnight, the far-right Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe V. Wade,” he wrote. “This isn’t hypothetical — our fundamental rights are being snatched away from under us.”