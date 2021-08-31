See Pic

‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 42, Hits The Beach In Neon Green Swimsuit — Sexy Photo

Melissa Gorga
Mega
Melissa Gorga 16th Annual Red Dress Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Melissa and Joey Gorga arrive at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Melissa and Joey Gorga arrive at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529584_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Melissa Gorga Victoria's Secret Bombshell Intense Launch Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashoin Week, USA - 05 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Melissa Gorga rocked a sexy neon green swimsuit while showing off her fit bod on the beaches of Turks & Caicos. See the steamy photos here.

Melissa Gorga has got it, so she’s gonna flaunt it! The 42-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star put her toned physique on full display in two sizzling snapshots taken on the beaches of Turks and Caicos. In the photos, which Melissa shared on Aug. 30, the mother of three looked nothing short of incredible while rocking a stylish one-piece neon green swimsuit as she fiercely posed in the ocean-blue waters. She finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and had her luxuriant hair loosely flowing past her shoulders.

In her caption, Melissa decided to share some words of wisdom to her over 2 million followers. “You owe it to yourself to stay consistent. You owe it to yourself to stay disciplined. You owe it to yourself to stay focused. You owe it to yourself to SUCCEED!!” she wrote. Melissa’s fans responded to her post with an assortment of compliments for the Bravo star, as did few of her fellow Housewives pals.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Jen Shah each commented three fire emojis on Melissa’s beachside pics, while Cynthia Bailey of Real Housewives of Atlanta used a “100” emoji to agree with Melissa’s positive sentiments in her caption. The official account for Melissa’s New Jersey-based boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, also delivered a much-deserved compliment to the reality star, writing, “LORD” with a string of fire emojis.

Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga rocks a swimsuit on the beach in Miami on Feb. 17, 2021 (Photo: Mega)

As Bravo fans may know, Melissa jetted off to Turks and Caicos in late April 2021 to film the upcoming Real Housewives: All Stars series. The spinoff series, which is expected to air on Peacock later this year, features seven Housewives from different cities living together at the luxurious island. The cast includes: Melissa and Teresa Giudice from New Jersey, Cynthia and Kenya Moore from Atlanta, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from New York, and Kyle Richards from Beverly Hills.

During the trip, Melissa shared a hilarious TikTok video that featured all seven Bravo stars busting a bunch of moves on the beach. Melissa re-shared the video to Instagram on May 1, and captioned the impeccable footage, “LEGENDS ONLY.” The women also showed off their sexy swimsuit styles while on the tropical getaway.