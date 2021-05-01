Luann De Lesseps, Kenya Moore & More Slay Dance Video While Filming ‘Real Housewives: All Stars’

Talk about an all star cast! Fan-favorite housewives including Kenya Moore and Melissa Gorga have stunned while filming a dance challenge on the beach in Turks & Caicos.

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has a new spinoff: All Stars! The cast, including Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Ramona Singer are busy filming in the luxurious Turks & Caicos, and have teamed up for a sultry dancing video! The ladies, who hail from the New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Beverly Hills franchises, were seen busting a move in Melissa’s latest TikTok video, which she re-shared to Instagram on May 1. “LEGENDS ONLY,” she captioned the video.

Fans quickly took to the comments section of the “iconic” video. “I’ve watched this 5x, there’s so much to unpack,” one person commented, while another joked, “Everyone must have heard a different beat.” Many followers also noticed Ramona in the background, who proved TikTok isn’t exactly her forte. “It’s like Romona’s been invited on her daughters hen,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Romana in the back is priceless.”

In the video, Melissa stood in front of the ladies as they lined up in a row, while soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos. She rocked a black and white string bikini with dark shades, while the other ladies followed suit in stunning two-pieces, pretty coverups, and colorful one piece swimsuits. Of course, it comes just days after a number of beloved Bravo stars took to social media to show off their sexy swimsuit style.

Kyle Richards looked to be having the time of her life while filming the new spinoff! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, looked sun-kissed and stunning as she allowed her long brunette tresses to blow in the ocean breeze. She opted for a black two-piece featuring shades of yellow, purple, and pink on pieces of the fabric. “Free,” she captioned the image, adding praising hands and a photo credit to pal Cynthia Bailey.

Of course, fans of the long-running reality behemoth would know that all of their favs have gathered in the gorgeous destination to film the franchise’s first all-star special. Naturally, it has been teased for some time, per People. Now, it’s finally happening. We can’t wait to see what all our favorite ladies get up to!