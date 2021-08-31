Fashion

Lea Michele Rocks Bright Blue Bikini On The Beach For 35th Birthday Trip — Photos

lea michele
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Lea Michele participates in the Empire State Building's 2019 holiday light show kickoff, in New YorkLea Michele and Empire State Building 2019 Holiday Light Show, New York, USA - 03 Dec 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Lea Michele wears a protective mask while holding her growing belly as she steps out for a walk in Santa Monica with her mother Edith Sarfati, as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Lea was seen in a green dress and sneakers out for a stroll a day after authorities recovered the body of Glee co-star Naya Rivera who drowned in Lake Piru.Pictured: Lea MicheleBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It’s been a week since fans learned about the happy news from Lea Michele — she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child and today, we finally got a glimpse of her baby bump while the former Glee star enjoyed a walk with hubby Zandy Reich. Shot on 05/04/20.Pictured: Lea MicheleBACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lea Michele 'A Star is Born' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lea Michele looked fabulous in a bright blue bikini while celebrating her 35th birthday on the beach.

Lea Michele celebrated her 35th birthday in style when she rocked a bright blue pastel bikini while hanging on the beach. The actress went on a trip to ring in her new year and she looked amazing while doing it. She opted to wear a ribbed triangle bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. She posted a full-length shot of her incredibly toned figure with the caption, “35 grateful for so many incredible blessings.”

Aside from Lea’s solo shot, she also posted a slideshow of photos from her trip with the caption, “Birthday photo dump.” In one photo, she’s pictured lying down showing off her cleavage in the bikini top with a pair of oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces. In some of the other photos, she showed off her tan and her drinks while on vacation.

Aside from her sexy blue bikini, Lea looked gorg in a white off-the-shoulder top with a light-wash denim jacket draped over her shoulders when she went out to eat on her birthday.

Lea looks better than ever and she’s seriously back to her pre-baby body ever since she gave birth to her adorable son, Ever Leo Reich, who is now one. Lea is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her figure on social media and aside from posting bikini shots, she loves to show off her workouts.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff.Pictured: Camila MendesBACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*