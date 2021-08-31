Lea Michele Rocks Bright Blue Bikini On The Beach For 35th Birthday Trip — Photos

Lea Michele looked fabulous in a bright blue bikini while celebrating her 35th birthday on the beach.

Lea Michele celebrated her 35th birthday in style when she rocked a bright blue pastel bikini while hanging on the beach. The actress went on a trip to ring in her new year and she looked amazing while doing it. She opted to wear a ribbed triangle bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. She posted a full-length shot of her incredibly toned figure with the caption, “35 grateful for so many incredible blessings.”

Aside from Lea’s solo shot, she also posted a slideshow of photos from her trip with the caption, “Birthday photo dump.” In one photo, she’s pictured lying down showing off her cleavage in the bikini top with a pair of oversized sunglasses and layered necklaces. In some of the other photos, she showed off her tan and her drinks while on vacation.

Aside from her sexy blue bikini, Lea looked gorg in a white off-the-shoulder top with a light-wash denim jacket draped over her shoulders when she went out to eat on her birthday.

Lea looks better than ever and she’s seriously back to her pre-baby body ever since she gave birth to her adorable son, Ever Leo Reich, who is now one. Lea is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her figure on social media and aside from posting bikini shots, she loves to show off her workouts.