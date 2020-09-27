Lea Michele Enjoys Post-Baby Workout Walk With Hubby Plus 4 More Pics Of Celebs Breaking A Sweat

Lea Michele took a stroll with her husband Zandy Reich while sporting a pink top and leggings a month after giving birth to their son Ever Leo. Check out their pics plus other stars who know how to get in a workout here.

Lea Michele, 34, looked amazing on her latest walk with husband Zandy Reich, 37, on Sept. 26, just over a month after giving birth to their first child, son Ever Leo. The Glee star wore a pink sleeveless top and black leggings with black sneakers during the outing while the businessman wore a dark blue-gray T-sirt and light gray shorts with white sneakers. They both topped off their looks with sunglasses and black face masks and looked happy and comfortable together.

Lea and Zandy are not the only celebs who take the time to get in a good workout whenever they can. Other stars such as Ashley Graham, 32, Gigi Hadid, 25, and more can often be seen either walking outside or taking in some other form of activity to stay healthy and fit. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite pics of these celebs showing off their active lifestyles below and we hope it inspires you!

Ashley is known for embracing beauty and confidence when it comes to being in the spotlight. In the photo above, she is impressively working with a weight while wearing a light purple crop top and black leggings. She had her long hair tied back and from the look on her face, she was definitely breaking a sweat!

Gigi and her younger sister Bella Hadid, 23, can be seen wearing stylish workout outfits that consisted of crop tops and shorts during a stroll together in the pic above. They also wore white socks and sneakers and rocked sunglasses while chatting it up. Their up-dos helped to show off their similar facial features as they smiled more than once during the activity.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, made sure to stay hydrated by bringing in a bottle of water to the building where she has her workouts, which can be seen in the photo above. She also showed off her toned body in a long-sleeved neon pink crop top and black patterned leggings with black sneakers. Her jewelry was on point as well as she rocked big hoop earrings and kept the sun out of her eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Selena Gomez, 28, rounds out our favorite celeb workout pics with the snapshot above. She wore a maroon T-shirt that was tied up above her waist and matching maroon, black, and white leggings as she was spotted walking outside. She also wore black and white sneakers and round-shaped sunglasses while pulling her long dark locks away from her face and above her neck.