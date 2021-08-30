See Pics

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

cardi b and offset
Astro/MEGA
Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018
Offset, left, and Cardi B kiss as they arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cardi B, foreground, and Offset perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
File photo dated February 10, 2019 of Cardi B, Offset attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Cardi B has filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset after just three years of marriage. The couple married in a secret ceremony in 2017 and share two-year-old daughter Kulture. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week.

Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.

cardi b and offset
Cardi B and Offset (MEGA)

Cardi documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, too, sharing clips of her husband and captioning it, “I’m so proud.” The “WAP” rapper also revealed that their morning did not end there: post-Wall Street, both husband and wife duo were en route to check out schools (three, to be precise!) for their daughter Kulture, 3. “Gotta make sure they’re the right schools and she gets the right education,” Offset said in his wife’s IG Story on Monday. “We’re not playing about that.” Cardi added, “This is the hard part. I thought it was going to be easier.”

The duo, who quietly wed in 2017, are also expecting their second child together. Cardi announced the news at the BET Awards in June, emerging on stage with a surprise baby bump in tow. (The rapper announced the arrival of Kulture in a similar fashion back in 2018, emerging on stage as musical guest for Saturday Night Live with a surprise bump in tow.) Following the announcement of baby no. 2, Cardi shared a series of ethereal maternity shoots on her Instagram, one of which featuring Kulture rubbing her belly.

Related Gallery

Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl

Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In the caption, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister Kulture would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote, referencing her own sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The rapper has been vocal about wanting more children in the past, gushing about how much she loved motherhood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I certainly want more. I think, like, two more… But I don’t want one right now,” the rapper told the outlet in 2018, adding: “I love everything about motherhood. I like everything, like, it’s just a different feeling.”