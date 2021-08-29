See Pics

Selma Blair, 49, Stuns In A Black Swimsuit After Announcing Documentary About Her MS Battle

selma
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Selma Blair wipes a tear as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selma Blair pictured wearing what appears to be an engagement ring while out with a friend in West Hollywood. Pictured: Selma Blair BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selma Blair Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Selma Blair stops for a coffee in Studio City walking with a cane she recently revealed that she has multiple sclerosis. Pictured: Selma Blair BACKGRID USA 22 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: LRR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Selma Blair rocked a one-shouldered swimsuit, along with a floor-length purple robe in a series of gorgeous new pics.

Selma Blair has documented her week of “health and healing” in a new Instagram post. The actress, 49, took to social media on August 29 to share a series of pics while in remission in her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS. “A week of health and healing in a golden place,” she captioned the photo set, which began with a snap of her rocking a floor length purple robe, while clutching onto a mug in one hand, and using her cane in the other.

The Legally Blonde star was also seen biting into an apple while stunning in a one-shouldered black swimsuit in the wooded paradise. The post came a few weeks after Selma revealed her MS experience would be documented in a new, intimate new film from director Rachel Fleit, titled Introducing, Selma Blair. It will arrive in theaters and on Discovery+ on October 21, three years after she first revealed she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

“I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, because I’m fighting MS,” Selma said in the trailer. She later added, “I’ve been given a second chance at life. I promised myself I wouldn’t judge the process, and I’m judging the process. Everything beautiful that I’ve known, that I’ve encouraged other people — will it be true for me too?”

selma
Selma Blair. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In an October 2018 Instagram post, Selma broke the news that she had been diagnosed with the disease in August of that year. The actress detailed some of the effects in the caption. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps,” she wrote. “But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Earlier this month, fellow actress Christina Applegate announced that she had also been diagnosed with the disease. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” she wrote on August 9. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” Selma responded with support: “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”