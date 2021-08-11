Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support.

After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.

Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, Christina revealed to fans that she’d been diagnosed with MS “a few months ago,” and she spoke about the “strange journey” since she learned about having the illness. “I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a*****e blocks it,” she said.

Christina also responded to Selma’s well-wishes by mentioning how wonderful both of the women’s kids are. “I love our two weirdos. They are so fun,” she wrote. Both women have children that are 10-years-old. Selma has a son Arthur Saint Bleick, who she had with her ex Jason Bleick. Christina has a daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, who she had with her husband Martyn LeNoble.

It’s incredibly kind that Selma would offer her friend the support in her battle with MS. The Cruel Intentions actress had opened up about her own struggle with the chronic illness in 2018. She told fans that she’d probably been battling the disease for at least 15 years before she was diagnosed. “I have MS, and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone,” she said at the time. “I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of [Dr. Jason Brinkley] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve.” She’s shared photos of herself going through treatment, and can likely offer plenty of help to Christina through her own battle with MS.