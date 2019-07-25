Selma Blair Shares Incredible Photo Of Her New Bald Head After Completing MS Treatment

Selma Blair finished her MS treatment, and shared an update with her social media followers about the experience.

Several months after Selma Blair, 47, revealed she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, she shared a pic on Instagram today that she was discharged from her treatment. “Today is a banner day,” Selma said in her caption. “I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process.”

“And will continue to be one,” she added. “I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space.”

“And we got through brilliantly,” Selma said, triumphantly. “I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂”

Selma referenced her son, Arthur, 6, and his birthday in the last part of her comment. We’re so proud of Selma for sharing her journey with everyone, especially after she walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet with her crane, empowering people with disabilities everywhere. We can’t wait to continue supporting Selma as she sheds a light on what living with MS looks like.