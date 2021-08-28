See Pics

Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto Go For A Romantic Stroll In Croatia Amid Yacht Vacation — Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette are currently vacationing on a super yacht that costs $1.2 million a week that includes a master suite, 2 VIP staterooms and various guest cabins.

Michael Jordan, 58, and his wife Yvette Prieto, 42, are on the trip of a lifetime! The couple, who married back in 2013, were spotted on a rare public outing as they explored the historic city of Spit, Croatia on Friday, Aug. 27. Michael stayed low key in a casual teal t-shirt, shorts and black leather sneakers, keeping his eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses. The iconic NBA champ added a black Air Jordan baseball cap on his head, a nod to his massively successful shoe line with Nike that launched way back in 1985.

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto are seen in Spit, Croatia on Aug. 27. (Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com)

The former Chicago Bull, who is worth over a billion dollars, was also sporting some serious bling with a totally iced out watch on his left wrist as well as a silver chain necklace around his neck. Michael looked like he was in total vacation mode as he held onto a brown cup of coffee. At one point, Yvette sweetly linked arms with her 6’6″ beau, showing off her own stylish ensemble. The American model stayed breezy in a black linen romper and white Nike sneakers, also adding some pricey accessories to her summer-ready look.

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette are currently vacationing on a yacht costing $1.2 million a week. (Stipanicev/HM CROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock)

She kept her blonde highlighted hair back with a multi-colored Fendi headscarf, along with a $5,000 nude Chanel vanity case bag, and stacked Cartier LOVE bracelets. Yvette also appeared to be holding her iPhone housed in a Louis Vuitton branded case, finishing her look with a fresh pair of white Nike shoes.

The two are currently vacationing on a super yacht called the O’Pari, per the Daily Mail. The luxe 95m vessel costs a whopping $1.2 million a week to run, and requires a crew of 29 people for up to 12 guests. Built in 2020, the yacht includes a massive master suite, along with two VIP staterooms and multiple guest cabins. Other amenities on board include an outdoor bar, deck pool, essential jacuzzi and gym for those looking to get a sweat session in while cruising the Mediterranean.