‘The Last Dance’: Michael Jordan Gets Emotional Talking About Dad’s Murder — ‘He Was My Rock’
Michael Jordan was brought to tears while reflecting on the close relationship he shared with his father, the late James R. Jordan Sr. He addressed his father’s murder and the speculation that it wasn’t a random act of violence.
James R. Jordan Sr. was the focus of the episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance. Michael Jordan‘s father was murdered at the age of 56 on July 23, 1993. “When she got worried, we all got worried,” Michael said about his mother Deloris Jordan‘s reaction when James went missing. “He was golfing,” she said. A friend of James’, George Kroehler said, “I went to the airport to pick him up and he never showed up.”
James was driving from Wilmington to Charlotte in North Carolina, when he pulled over on the high of the highway to nap in his car. While he slept, James was shot in the chest and killed during a botched robbery, according to the Chicago Tribune. His body was dumped in a swamp in McColl, South Carolina. On August 13, 1993, his body was found in a creek between the border of North and South Carolina.
At the beginning of episode 7, Jordan became emotional during an interview with director Jason Hehir about the type of relationship he had with his father. “He’s a voice of reason that always drove and challenged me. That’s the type of father I had,” Michael said. “Like a friend?” Hehir asked. “Yeah, like a friend,” Michael assured as he fought back tears.
Michael said he was “at peace with his decision to retired. “100 percent. I felt ready,” he admitted. But, nobody could rationalize WHY he would walk away from the game. That’s when rumors started to emerge that MJ’s retirement was a secret 18-month suspension handed down by David Stern. — A myth that went on for years.