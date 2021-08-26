Tweets

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face Backlash After Surprising Stormi, 3, With A School Bus

Travis Scott surprised his daughter Stormi with a school bus — and social media users had a lot of thoughts, calling it ‘middle class cosplay.’

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott received backlash for surprising their daughter Stormi, 3, with a yellow school bus. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared an Instagram Story on August 24 of her daughter next to a yellow school bus — literally, a school bus! Not a toy school bus! An actual school bus! — and explained that Travis surprised her with the very large automobile in light of her recent bus obsession.

She wrote that “all Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus,” so naturally, “her daddy surprised her.” One image featured Stormi outside of the bus, while another featured her inside, with rows and rows of empty seats. It is unclear if the rapper, 30, purchased the school bus, or if he perhaps rented it for a day. But Twitter users had a lot of thoughts about the school bus, with some calling it “middle class cosplay” and others declaring that “rich people” are “so far from reality.”

Nori’s Black Book, a popular satirical account that posts from the perspective of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter North West, 8, weighed in with their signature sardonic wit. “Next week her parents are renting out a school cafeteria so she can experience public school lunches or as I call it, something from Kris’ cookbook,” the account tweeted.

The controversy comes amidst news that Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. Fans have even speculated that the on-again, off-again couple — who initially split in 2019 but recently sparked reconciliation rumors in June — will welcome a boy this time around. Kylie shared a snapshot of her “favorite girl” Stormi on Instagram on August 25 with a blue heart emoji, leading some to interpret it as a hint to baby no. 2’s gender.

While all signs point to a reconciliation following the baby news, a source recently told HollywoodLife that the two are “not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together.” The source also revealed that the duo have been trying for a second pregnancy for quite some time. “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer,” our source said. “She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

Regardless, congratulations are in order for the duo! Perhaps baby no. 2 will be surprised with a metro bus.