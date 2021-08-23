Kendall Jenner Ditches Her Clothes For Sexy New Handbag Ad Campaign — Photo

A picture of the model in her birthday suit, shared by fashion designer Jacquemus, set social media ablaze on August 23.

Kendall Jenner, 25 may be on vacation in Italy with her beau Devin Booker, 24, but that doesn’t stop her work from making waves online. The 818 Tequila founder struck a striking pose for a new Jacquemus ad campaign that was shared on the fashion line’s Instagram account on Aug. 23.

In the pic, Kendall suspends from a green rope while wearing nothing but a pair of pink peep-toe mules and matching knee-high socks. The footwear highlights what she’s really showcasing – the fuchsia Jacquemus handbag that’s slung over her shoulder, complete with a chunky gold chain. You can see the sexy photo HERE!

The Keeping Up with The Kardashian star wore very little makeup and rocked straight hair as she gazed off-camera for the sexy new ad campaign.

While Kendall’s photo created buzz online she continued to enjoy her vacation with her NBA player beau in Sardinia. These love birds have been taking full advantage of their time together and opted to take their romance overseas for some fun in the sun.

Fans have been seeing more and more of the brunette beauty and Devin on social media as of late. Most recently, Kendall has been posting a slew of stories and pics on Instagram showing off their lavish vacations. They seem to have been inseparable since Devin’s return home from playing Basketball in the Olympics in Tokyo.

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible. Kendall couldn’t be prouder of Devin‘s win and she thinks it’s so cool that both he and her dad [Caitlyn Jenner] are Olympic gold medal winners.”

“They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” the source continued. “So, this time with her is important, and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”