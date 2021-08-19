See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Toned Abs In Strapless Beige Bandeau Top & Matching Pantsuit — Photos

Jennifer Lopez looks as youthful as ever in a series of new photos she shared on Instagram on Aug. 19.

Jennifer Lopez has been hitting the gym hard. That seems pretty clear after the singer shared a series of new photos, in which she’s seen wearing a strapless beige bandeau top by Cult Gaia, paired with a matching pantsuit by Brunello Cucinelli. Her abs are on fully display and we can’t say we dislike it.

Jen also accessorized the look with medium-sized Illuminate Hoops by Vrai and a pair of clear Femme LA heels, as she went for a soft makeup look. Her gorgeous locks were also styled by hair artist Chris Appleton. She truly looks amazing.

At 52 years old, Jennifer is living her best life, both professional and personally. While she remained mum about what she’s currently promoting for Netflix — “something is coming” is all she said in her caption to document the stunning photo shoot — J.Lo’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck hasn’t been kept in the dark whatsoever.

In fact, they recently celebrated his 49th birthday together and according to a recent report, it was a “perfect” day for the actor. “Jennifer had a cake for him,” a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday, August 18. “Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.”

Ben’s birthday party also comes a month after he and Jennifer vacationed in Europe for her 52nd birthday on July 24. While Ben and Jen traveled around Italy and other parts of Europe together, they celebrated her milestone while in France with a group of friends at a night club. So it was a start contrast to what Ben wanted for his own birthday. But they still had fun — at the time, it was revealed that Ben gifted Jen with custom jewelry pieces from Foundrae that reflect their “wild” and “untamed” relationship.

Sounds sexy, right? We can’t wait to see what they do next. Ben and Jen, who previously dated between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021, following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.