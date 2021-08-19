Dua Lipa & Bella Hadid Pose In Bikinis While Having Fun In The Sun On Vacation — See Pics

See Pics

dua lipa
Weekend Writer

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have stunned on vacation together in Ibiza, and looked on-trend in pastel bikinis, trucker hats, and colorful jewelry.

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa couldn’t look happier while lounging poolside on vacation. The supermodel and the pop star, who has been dating Bella’s baby brother Anwar Hadid since 2019, posed for a series of Instagram snaps together while rocking tiny bikinis. The “Love Again” singer posted a photo dump on August 19, which showed her wearing a purple bikini and matching pastel skirt, along with a trucker hat.

Meanwhile Bella stunned in a sunset-inspired two-piece swimsuit which she paired with a matching sarong-style skirt. She also rocked a gold body chain, a headscarf and chunky sandals. Anwar also made an appearance in his singer girlfriend’s photo set, which featured a pic of the couple cuddling up in a restaurant together.

Bella also shared some snaps from the getaway, writing on Instagram, “dance party of 10 … Adore every single last one of em.” Earlier in the week, Dua shared numerous photos of herself wearing a tiny crochet bikini which highlighted her toned figure. The two-piece had floral detailing on the top and a rainbow on the bottom, as she paired the bikini with bright orange star-shaped earrings, and colorful necklaces and bracelets.

Another video showed Dua dancing poolside with Anwar. In the clip, she rocked a tiny brown bikini, while her beau sported a grey swimsuit with a red and white checkered bucket hat. It certainly seems like the couple are making the most of the final days of summer! The singer and model have been together since June 2019, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since! Back in April 2020, Dua revealed that the pair spent plenty of time binge-watching shows on Netflix together throughout quarantine to ELLE magazine.

When Anwar turned 22 on June 23, Dua made a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate her beau’s special day. “You make my world so much better,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you.” Too cute!