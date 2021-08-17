Adam Sandler, 54, Goes Shirtless While Snorkeling At A Beach In Spain — Photos

See Pics

Adam Sandler, 54, Goes Shirtless While Snorkeling At A Beach In Spain

Adam Sandler mixes a little business and pleasure as he takes a break from his filming duties out in the Spanish sunshine out on the beach in Palma De Mallorca. Adam who is on the Spanish Island filming for his new movie 'Hustle' is seen chilling out with friends at the beach as he stripped off and went shirtless as he donned his blue shorts ready for a snorkelling experience in the sea.
Adam Sandler enjoyed his day off from filming his sports film ‘Hustle’ and spent some time snorkeling at a beach in Spain over the weekend.

Adam Sandler hit the beach while in Palma De Mallorca, Spain over the weekend. The actor, 54, snorkeled and enjoyed the scenic waters in blue swim trunks on Sunday, Aug. 15. The fun in the sun comes amid some time off for the comedian, who is currently in the country to film his Netflix basketball film Hustle.

Adam Sandler snorkels and relaxes on a beach in Spain on August 15, 2021

Produced by Adam and LeBron James via their respective production companies, Hustle follows down-on-his-luck basketball scout Stanley Beren (Adam) who discovers a “generational talent with a rocky past” while abroad, per Netflix, and decides to bring him back to the states without his team’s approval in an effort to shoot one last shot and “prove they are NBA worthy.”

Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Jordan Hull will also star in the sports film. Stanley’s basketball hopeful will be played by Spanish basketball Juancho Hernangomez in his first acting role. The upcoming flick, set to debut sometime in 2022, marks the latest in the string of the actor’s projects with Netflix, including previous titles Uncut Gems, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween.

Adam’s last two films were Uncut Gems and Hubie Halloween, the first of which garnered the comedian acclaim and several award show nominations, including a win at the 2020 Independent Spirit Award. In his role as Howard Ratner, a jeweler and gambling addict who makes a high-stakes bet in order to pay off his mounting debt, the longtime actor received some of the best reviews of his career.

Adam has credited his longtime wife Jackie for taking on his most acclaimed role. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2019, the Grown Ups actor said his wife of 18 years helped him get over the fear of taking on the role. “I read it, I loved the movie, but I was scared to do it,” he revealed. “Then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together. We discuss what I’m going to do. She gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff. She read it and was like, ‘You have to do it.'”

He reiterated her role at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala when honored with the Best Actor award. “My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part,” Adam said. “I was scared and she said, ‘Go f*cking do that’ and ‘you can do that sh*t’ and we rehearsed together all the time.”