Jennifer Lopez’s 49th Birthday Plans For Ben Affleck Revealed: ‘She’s Planning Something Special’

Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date.
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean.
and

Jennifer Lopez is set to help her new flame Ben Affleck celebrate his 49th birthday in style, after he spent the day with his three children.

Ben Affleck may have spent his 49th birthday with his kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, but Jennifer Lopez, 52, still has something up her sleeve! A source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer revealed she was planning “something special” for the actor in honor of his big day. “Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben’s birthday. She wanted them to be away together,” insider dished, adding, “They are going somewhere without the kids.”

JLo and Ben.

The source continued, “She wanted it to be an adults only trip, just the two of the to spend time together as a couple. They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet. Not many people know where they’re going and she’d like to keep it that way.” Ben spent his actual birthday on August 15 with his three children in Los Angeles. Ben appeared relaxed as he cut a casual figure a blue tee, black denim jeans, and grey and white sneakers.

He added sunglasses to complete his look while his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, also wore casual attire. When it comes to birthdays, “Bennifer” recently celebrated Jen’s 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation to Europe. The occasion also marked the first time the birthday girl shared a public PDA-filled photo with Ben since rekindling their romance in May. As fans would know, Ben and J.Lo are giving their relationship another try after first dating in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2003, but had split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source told HollywoodLife back in July.

The couple have rekindled their romance.

“Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back,” the source said. Even Ben’s childhood friend Matt Damon is supportive of the pair! The Golden Globe winner, 50, opened up about his friend’s relationship on the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.