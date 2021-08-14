See Pics

Cardi B Rocks Just Gold Paint & A White Skirt As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — Photos

All the rumors are true: Cardi B can rock gold paint. The rapper shared new BTS photos from her ‘Rumors’ music video with Lizzo.

Cardi B shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for “Rumors,” her latest collaboration with Lizzo, on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The rapper, 28, documented more of her look from the mythical goddess-themed video. In the snapshots, Cardi wears nothing but gold paint and a billowing white skirt.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE !!!” the pregnant rapper captioned the photos. Her protruding baby bump is covered in gold chains to match the look. Cardi is expecting her second child with husband Offset. The two are already parents to daughter Kulture, 3.

She announced the pregnancy while at the BET Awards in June. Taking cues from her first pregnancy reveal, Cardi emerged on stage with a surprise baby bump and performed “Type Sh*t.” Back in 2018, the rapper announced Kulture’s arrival in the same fashion while performing on Saturday Night Live as musical guest.

Cardi recently teamed up with Lizzo for “Rumors,” out on Friday. As the title suggests, the ballad is all about addressing and owning up to the rumor mill. In the chorus, both rappers declare, “Give ’em somethin’ to talk about / Sick of rumors / But haters do what they do / Haters do what they do.” Among the rumors that are true? “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet,” per Lizzo, and “fake ass, fake boobs,” per Cardi.

Early Friday, Cardi shared other fun behind-the-scenes footage from the video with the “Juice” rapper. Cardi shared an Instagram clip from Lizzo’s trailer and showcased the abundance of 42-inch hair used for the music video. In the hilarious clip, Cardi miscalls the trailer a “locker room” and questioned how Lizzo would rock such heavy hair.  “A little behind the scenes,” Cardi captioned the post. “This impressed me soo much.”

As evidenced in the Hercules-esque music video, Lizzo made do with the very heavy hair. And fans were impressed. Following the release of the “Rumors” music video, fans on Twitter called for the Grammy Award winner to be cast in a live-action Hercules. “CAST LIZZO AS A MUSE IN THE LIVE ACTION HERCULES MOVIE NOW,” one fan tweeted, while another fan added, “Lizzo subliminally letting Disney know that she wants a spot as one of The Muses in the live-action Hercules.”