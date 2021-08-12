Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 3, Wears Mermaid Fin While Swimming In A Pool — Photos

Princess Ariel vibes: Kylie Jenner shared cute snapshots of daughter Stormi Webster in a mermaid fin while in the pool.



The littlest mermaid: Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster hit the pool in the cutest, most fitting outfit: a mermaid fin. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared two snapshots of her daughter, 3, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in a blue mermaid tail on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 12.

In the first snapshot, little Stormi floats on her back in the blue fin and matching frilly top with her arms extended outward. The second snapshot shows the tot swimming underwater in the bluest of waters. To be able to slip on a mermaid tail and hit the pool during this heat wave!

Stormi’s day in the pool comes after her mom celebrated her 24th birthday on August 11. Kylie celebrated another year around the sun with mom Kris Jenner, siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and more at her home. (Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker also joined the small bash.) The Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoyed lots of food and pretty cocktails with floral garnishes for the low-key festivities on Wednesday.

Prior to the family festivities, Travis and the rest of Kylie’s family penned tributes to the birthday girl on social media. Her ex Travis kicked off the homages bright and early with some photos of the two on his Instagram Story and excitedly wrote: “WAKE UP IT’S YOOO BDAAYYYYYY,” while the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners opted for throwback photos and heartfelt reflections.

“I can’t believe how fast time goes by,” her mom Kris wrote alongside baby photos. “If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats… You have brought all of us so much joy!!!” She called her daughter the “most amazing” mom, daughter, sister, friend, and confidant, gushing, “You are so wise beyond your years.” Meanwhile, Kendall called her baby sister her “soul mate.” The model wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby sister!” and later added, “My soul mate, we were put here together for a reason. You make me proud everyday.”