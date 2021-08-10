See Pic

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Daughter Lyla Rock Matching Swimsuits In Tribute For Baby’s 1st Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger
The bestselling author celebrated her and Chris Pratt’s daughter’s first birthday in a sweet message, reflecting on the past year.

What a year! Katherine Schwarzenegger31, celebrated her daughter Lyla’s first birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday August 9. The mother and daughter both wore matching pink-checkered swimsuits for the cute photo. Lyla’s was a bright pink onesie with a matching bucket hat. Katherine’s bikini was a lighter shade of pink, and she wore a white sun visor for photo with her little girl.

In the caption, the bestselling author raved about her little girl. “About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it’s been,” she said. Katherine continued to express her excitement in seeing what difference a year makes and how much a baby can grow between birth and turning one. “I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!”

Katherine also revealed that many of the outfits that she dresses Lyla in were hers when she was a little girl herself. “Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her,” she wrote. The author ended her caption with a sweet birthday message for her daughter. “I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow. Happy happy! My little girl is 1,” she said.

Katherine gave birth to Lyla in August 2020. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Lyla is Katherine’s first child with her husband Chris Pratt, 42. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has an eight-year-old son Jack from his first marriage to Anna Faris. After Chris and Katherine had Lyla in August 2020, Anna sweetly sent her ex and his new wife a present for the little girl. “Anna’s very excited for Jack to have a little sister. She’s very close to her older brother [Robert Faris], so she’s just thrilled that Jack will have a sibling,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife at the time.