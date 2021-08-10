Fashion

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Bikini Top & Jean Shorts In Gorgeous New Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers looked fabulous when she showed off her tiny waist in a bikini top & high-waisted jean shorts!

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. Hailie has been sharing a ton of photos from Lollapalooza in Chicago and for her latest outfit, she donned a black halterneck bikini top that featured a gaping hole at the chest. She styled the top with a pair of tight high-waisted light-wash jean shorts.

Hailie posted two photos of herself to Instagram – one pictures her sitting down in a golf cart while the other sees her standing up posing. She accessorized her look with a gold chain belt, a pair of sunglasses, and a cool pair of knee-high high white leather heeled cowboy boots. She captioned the photos, “these boots were(n’t) made for walkin’ … so i’m just gonna sit here for a minute.”

While in Chicago for the music festival, Hailie rocked a slew of fabulous outfits. Aside from this black swimsuit top, she wore a similar ensemble featuring a light green halterneck bralette top that put her toned abs on full display and only covered up her chest. She styled the tiny shirt with a pair of ultra high-waisted light-wash mom jeans, tan wedges, and a white leather purse.

Some of our other fave looks from her trip were her tight, dark-wash high-rise jeans with a sleeveless white corset top and her tight jeans with a pink and yellow cropped tank top and sneakers.

