Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Rocks Bandeau Top & Mom Jeans In Lollapalooza Photos

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers showed off her festival fashion from Lollapalooza, rocking a multi-colored bandeau top and mom jeans.



Hailie Jade Mathers knows a thing or two about festival wear. The social media personality, 25, and daughter of rapper Eminem rocked a multi-colored bandeau crop top and light-washed mom jeans for Lollapalooza in Chicago in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Aug. 5.

She finished her festival look with mules and sunglasses draped over her head. Hailie captioned the post, “hi @lollapalooza imu already.” The social media personality followed up with other snapshots from the four-day music festival in Grant Park in Illinois, showing off her love for a good crop top and mom jeans.

The Mathers clan appears to have a strong affinity for bandeau crops. Along with Hailie, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, is also dad to Alaina, 28, and Whitney, 19, whom the rapper adopted with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott. Hailie’s big sister Alaina recently modeled a similar type of multi-colored bandeau top on Instagram.

The eldest daughter of the rapper shared the snapshot on her page to commemorate her boyfriend’s birthday. “After a long stressful week, I’m really having vaca withdrawals,” she captioned the post. “Finding happiness in the little things like taking today to celebrate my man’s birthday and spending some time with my pups. Enjoy your Sunday everyone.”

While he has remained largely mum about his family life, Eminem has referenced his children in past songs, including “Hailie’s Song” and “Going Through Changes.” In “Hailie’s Song,” the rapper credits his daughter for holding his life together and raps, “My insecurities could eat me alive, but then I see my baby / Suddenly I’m not crazy, it all makes sense when I look into her eyes.”

In “Going Through Changes,” Eminem references all three of his girls and raps, “Hailie this one is for you, Whitney and Alaina too / I still love your mother, that’ll never change / Think about her every day, we just could never get it together.” While generally private about their family dynamics, the rapper shared a rare statement about Hailie following her graduation from Michigan State University, revealing that she graduated with a 3.9 GPA: “She’s doing good,” he told Mike Tyson on his podcast last March. “She’s made me proud for sure.”