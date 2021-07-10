Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Sips Cocktails In A White Crop Top & Jeans — See Pics

Hailie Jade Mathers has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, which showed her lapping up the summer sunshine while drinking a cocktail on the patio.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is making the most of the summer! The 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem has shared a snap of herself sipping on a cocktail while lounging on a patio. “if you aint drinkin cocktails on the patio then where tf you aaaaaht,” she captioned the post, which featured two selfies. Hailie rocked a white, long-sleeved crop top and a pair of light wash, high waisted jeans.

She accessorized with a bright pink handbag and layered gold necklaces, as she showed off her patterned nail art. “why are you actually the most gorgeous human,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Absolutely stunning.” The pics came a couple of weeks after the gorgeous brunette took to Instagram to post a pic of herself in a denim bikini top and a matching, navy head scarf. “why does it look like im preparing for a major tea spill,” she captioned the post, which also saw her rocking a pair of white, crochet pants and a matching white cardigan.

When it comes to personal style, Hailie loves mixing it up! In another recent selfie, she threw it back to the ’70s with a retro-inspired ‘fit. The fashion influencer rocked a tight, neon green tee which featured ruching at the waist, along with light wash denim jeans. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a fresh French manicure, and a bright pink headband, which was totally reminiscent of the ’70s boho style.

It comes just a few months after she revealed to fans she had joined TikTok. Like many other millennials, Hailie said she made a profile on the app, which saw a meteoric rise in downloads amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown in 2020. She shared her first video on January 23, in which she typed: “how to use tiktok” before attaching a screenshot of her Google search inquiry. Hailie then popped up from the bottom of her screen, and hilariously titled her glasses down her nose, appearing to read the answers which Google delivered. “Extremely easy … this took me 2+ hours to make,” the 25-year-old captioned the post.