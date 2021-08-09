Paulina Porizkova, 56, Wears Nothing But A Sun Hat As She Vents About Dating After Split

Yes, even supermodels have dating troubles! Paulina Porizkova reflected on dating and dating apps in a sexy new snapshot.

Dating is hard — even for supermodels. Just ask Paulina Porizkova, who lamented about the “puddle” of available men in her 50s. The model, 56, shared a sexy snapshot on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 9 in nothing but a sun hat. And in the caption, Paulina reflected on the trials of dating apps.

“So many of you expressed surprise that a famous model would be on a dating app,” Paulina began the post. “You have offered advice: everything from you don’t need a man, get a hobby, buy a cat – to – go to parties, call up whomever you’re interested in (because they are sure to want me?) and join a different dating app.”

She continued, “Dating in your fifties, even if you’re seen as attractive, is much different from dating when younger. For one, the pool of available men is now a puddle. The ones who are my age and been single for a long time are single for some very good reasons. And most guy my age are looking for women ten to twenty years younger.”

“Did you know the most searched-for-age on dating app is 50 for a man – and 18 for a woman?!” Paulina concluded. The model also used a series of endearing hashtags, including ones that read “between J.Lo and Betty White” and “sexy has no expiration date.”

The model recently split from director Aaron Sorkin after about three months of dating. Paulina confirmed the break up on Instagram and revealed that she was “grateful” for the relationship. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life,” she wrote alongside a paparazzi snapshot of the two. “He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.'”

“He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she continued. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose.” Following the split, Paulina revealed that she was on dating apps — and said that she was “booted off” Hinge. (The dating app confirmed to PEOPLE that users thought she was an imposter.)

She documented the hilarious ordeal on Instagram: “What’s up , @hinge ? I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then , a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?”