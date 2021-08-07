Machine Gun Kelly Rocks GF Megan Fox Pink Leopard Sweater As He Says He ‘Signed A Deal’

Sharing clothes! MGK put his own spin one of girlfriend Megan Fox’s fuzzy sweaters in his latest Instagram, sharing a selfie video from a car.

Megan Fox, 35, lent her pink sweater to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31! The singer was spotted wearing her fuzzy leopard print cardigan in his latest Instagram, posted to his account on Sunday, Aug. 7. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts,” a song played in the background, which he also used as part of his caption. MGK — née Colson Baker — kept his long blonde hair straight and down, topping it off with a sideways, white baseball cap. He held onto a blue plastic cup during the short clip, which appeared me filmed inside a vehicle.

Megan has previously been spotted in the exact same sweater, which she rocked to MGK’s dress rehearsal for Saturday Night Live last January. She paired the button down cardigan with a pair of playful magenta cat ear as the two exited their hotel en route to NBC’s Studio 8H — see the photos here. Eagle eyed fans made the connection on Twitter and Instagram, and quickly remarked that the two were sharing clothes! “the cardigan Megan wore in the snl week,” one fan commented on his post, while another wrote, “love that u raided Megan’s closet for this.”

MGK and Megan, who are co-starring in film Midnight In The Switchgrass, have been inseparable since linking up romantically following her split from Brian Austin Green. The Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen actress confessed that she knew “right away” the singer was her “twin flame” in podcast interview with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett last year.

“I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set,” she explained on Give Them Lala…With Randall last summer. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”