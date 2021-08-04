Kailyn Lowry Admits She & Ex Javi Marroquin May Get Back Together: ‘Never Say Never’

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who split years ago and often have feuds, may be getting back together.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, have gone from bitter exes to friendly business partners, so when we sat down with the Teen Mom 2 star for an EXCLUSIVE interview about Part 2 of the show’s reunion special, we had to ask if she’d ever consider rekindling their romance. And to be honest, her answer surprised us.

“I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like never say never, but I do really like where we’re at right now,” Kailyn told us. “We’re getting along and having our space and things like that. I just don’t — I’m honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone. But, I’m not going to say I would never get back with him.”

While we certainly love the idea of Kailyn and Javi getting back together, we definitely weren’t expecting her to be open to the idea. But as we’ve said, Kailyn and Javi have come a long way since their split several years ago. In that time, they each dated other people, he allegedly asked her to have sex in a Wawa parking lot, and they still share one adorable kid together — 7-year-old son Lincoln. Plus, they’re now both single, following his split with Lauren Comeau, and they recently teamed up for a new project together.

But even if Kailyn and Javi don’t get back together, she did tell us what kind of partner she’d look for. She said, “I feel like I need someone who’s just as driven as me, especially when it comes to school and work and things like that. And I want someone who is wanting their space to where we don’t have to, like, spend all of our time together, because obviously, I have four kids. And my first priority is them. So I just want someone who’s not like clingy but can be a companion when I don’t have my kids with me.”

Here’s to hoping the stars align and Kailyn and Javi find their way back to each other.