Kailyn Lowry Shares Important Health Update After She & All 4 Kids Test Positive For COVID

Kailyn Lowry’s entire family has COVID, and she recently apologized for possibly infecting others. Now, she’s sharing an important health update.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 29, and her family — including all four of her children — recently came down with COVID, but during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Aug 3, she said she’s “feeling better”.

“Thankfully, the kids have been asymptomatic. So that was good. I’m coming through the other side of it. And I’m hoping to be cleared later this week, and you know, get back to work and do all the things, but I feel better now. So I’m feeling better, thank you,” she told us, while promoting Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which airs tonight at 8pm on MTV.

Kailyn first made the reveal on the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, with co-host Vee Rivera. “For those of you guys listening who don’t know, Vee and I have Covid,” Kailyn shared at the start of the episode. “We’re Covid queens,” joked Vee, who is the wife of Kailyn’s ex and the father of their 11-year-old son, Isaac. Kailyn also apologized for potentially spreading COVID to others.

“I am so sorry. I think, honestly, we brought it home from the Dominican Republic,” Kailyn explained. She noted that she and her family tested negative while on vacation and again after returning, but then, she quickly started to feel like she had it in the days that followed. “I knew because I felt like s*** all week. Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew,” Kailyn said.

“I think it was the same for me. I was with you Sunday and I was perfectly fine,” Vee said. But after spending the day with her family at a water park, the virus “took [Vee] out,” and she was “in bed all day” and “feeling like straight up s***”.

“I felt bad, we were on vacation. I would not have been around people if I knew I had Covid, but I tested negative twice,” Kailyn said, while also noting that this is the second time she’s had COVID since the pandemic started in early 2020. She first tested positive in 2020 after a trip to Iceland. Her son, Lincoln, also had it in March of this year, before catching it again after their trip to the Dominican Republic.

“So all the kids have it. They’re all asymptomatic really,” she added during the podcast episode. Kailyn explained that she sent Lincoln to his dad Javi Marroquin‘s after Lincoln initially tested negative, but then, “sure as s*** [Lincoln] tested positive”, and now, Javi has it, too. “I don’t even know how this happened,” Kailyn said.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Kailyn is vaccinated. However, when a fan asked her whether she would get a vaccine for herself and her children in 2020, Kailyn, who was pregnant at the time, said, “Absolutely not”, according to Too Fab.

Kailyn’s co-star Leah Messer also vacationed with Kailyn and her family, but she hasn’t posted anything about coming down with COVID. She also said that she was already vaccinated during an Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 2.