Gwen Stefani Rocks Shoes With Blake Shelton’s Face On Them 1 Month After Romantic Wedding — Photos

gwen stefani





Gwen Stefani is still on cloud nine from her wedding as she rocked a pair of shoes with Blake Shelton’s face on them just a month after their nuptials!

It is official – Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, are the cutest celebrity couple ever. Gwen was running errands in Los Angeles when she rocked a pair of navy blue sweatpants from her clothing line, Anaheim Hillbillies, with a cropped white tank top and a denim sherpa jacket on top. The highlight of her outfit though was her custom Vans slip-on sneakers that featured black and white checkers and Blake’s face front and center on both shoes. You can see the photos here!


Gwen Stefani looked happily in love when she was out in LA rocking a pair of custom Vans sneakers with her husband, Blake Shelton’s, face on them – just one month after the two tied the knot. (ROMA / MEGA)

Gwen looked happier than ever as she strolled around in her sneakers with her platinum blonde hair pulled up in a high ponytail, and we think it’s absolutely adorable that she’s just been walking around with her husband’s face on her shoes.

The lovebirds officially tied the knot on July 3 at Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch. They were married at the chapel that Blake built on his property, which is also the place that he proposed to Gwen.

Gwen looked drop-dead-gorgeous in two custom strapless Vera Wang dresses on the big day. Her first dress was featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with a poofy tulle skirt that started at the top of her waist. She topped her look off with a voluminous veil.

Meanwhile, her second dress was just as stunning, as she ditched the long skirt for a short poofy tutu style bottom, baring her long, toned legs. She slipped into this dress later in the evening and topped her look off with pointed-toe leather heeled ankle booties.