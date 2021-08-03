‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Juliette Gives Kelsey An Awkward Shoutout At Swimwear Launch Party

Kelsey Owens isn’t thrilled when frenemy Juliette Porter specifically shouts her out in front of a big crowd in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Siesta Key’ sneak peek.

Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens likely won’t ever be the best of friends again, but they agreed to put their differences behind them earlier this season on Siesta Key. Now, things appear to be amicable enough between the frenemies, as Kelsey attends the launch for Juliette’s swimwear line, JMP The Label, in the show’s Aug. 4 finale. However, it doesn’t take long for tension to rise once again after Juliette awkwardly gives Kelsey a shoutout at the party — and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of what goes down.

“I wanna thank all of you guys for coming to this event,” Juliette says. “I have worked really hard on JMP The Label and I’m so happy that all of you guys are here to celebrate with me tonight. I want to thank my partners, and all of my friends — you guys have been so supportive. And, of course, my family. I also want to shoutout Kelsey because I know how hard it is to start a brand and I’m really proud of you. Congratulations on all your hard work and success. So let’s give Kelsey a round of applause.”

Of course, Juliette and Kelsey’s issues began when they both decided to start swimwear lines at the same time. Although a lot more happened after that, the swimsuit collections were definitely the catalyst for the pair’s feud. Kelsey is NOT thrilled to be name-dropped by Juliette, and she discusses the situation with Madisson Hausburg and Cara Geswelli after the speech.

“Now everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh my God! Juliette’s so nice and supportive about you and gave you a shoutout at her party!'” Kelsey complains, as Madisson points out how awkward it was that Juliette skipped out on thanking so many others in favor of mentioning Kelsey. “She didn’t thank [her boyfriend] Sam specifically, or any of her partners specifically,” Madisson says. Cara adds, “It wasn’t the way to do it, but I see what she’s doing.”

At the end of the day, though, Kelsey isn’t having it. “But do it in private!” she rants. “You don’t need to do it in front of a whole entire party.” We’ll have to see what goes down during the finale of Siesta Key, which airs on Aug. 4 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, followed by the reunion show.