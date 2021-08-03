Britney Spears Shares Wild Story Of Getting Locked In A Bathroom On Vacation

Britney Spears reveals she was ‘screaming’ for boyfriend Sam Asghari, who was sleeping, during the lengthy ordeal that began when she was looking for her face wash.

Britney Spears, 39, took to Instagram to reveal she got locked in her bathroom on vacation! The pop star, who is currently in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, explained that the late night ordeal began when she decided to take a bath at 2 a.m. before realizing she left her face wash in another bathroom. “At 2am I decided to take a bath!!! I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better,” she explained, referencing the lingerie brands immensely popular body care products.

“I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere !!!! I was caught up in my head looking for it for about 15 minutes and then realized it’s probably in the other bathroom … then I went to leave and the door was locked,” she shared. After thinking she could open the door, Britney explained it was “stuck” and began “screaming” for Sam. “My boyfriend was sleeping…even if there are earthquakes he doesn’t wake up,” she shared. On the fourth try, her “Slumber Party” co-star finally heard her and attempted to open the door with a pen.

Ultimately, she got her phone and “called security” who took around 15 minutes. “I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower or something but then I saw it … the door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open,” she wrote, seemingly making a subtle reference to the on-going legal battle against her 13 year long conservatorship. After taking a sip from day old coffee that was left in the bathroom, she was finally free.

Britney attached the caption to a photo of a slightly open door, seemingly the hotel bathroom she was trapped in. Several fans and followers commented back, including her “Bangerz” collaborator Miley Cyrus, 28. “They Free’d Britney for real!” the Hannah Montana alum wrote, alluding to the #FreeBritney movement. “Hmm sounds like a metaphor of what’s happening in her life,” another noted.

In recent weeks, the Louisiana native has addressed Los Angeles courts twice as she seeks to end the conservatorship which currently has her father Jamie Spears, 68, in charge of her estate. She asked Judge Brenda J. Penny to end the arrangement “without” having to be “evaluated” in her 23-minute statement on June 23, where she also alleged she was unable to remove an IUD to have a third child, forced to work and not permitted to hire her own attorney (the latter was reversed after her second July statement, and the “Toxic” singer hired represented by Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP). Britney is scheduled to appear in court again this coming September.