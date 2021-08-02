Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach In Black Thong Bikini: ‘Resting Beach Face’

The reality TV star hit shared two new summer snaps of her looking barefaced and beautiful in a simple string two-piece.

Kim Kardashian shared her “resting beach face” with her Instagram fans on Aug. 2. The 40-year-old mom-of-four added the cheeky caption to two photos of herself looking makeup-free and stunning in a black string bikini.

Her family and friends had plenty to say about the pictures. “Goodness that water is blue,” her sister Khloe, 37, commented on the turquoise sea behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “What a beach,” her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick noted.

Actress Sara Foster also added a funny comment. “For the love of god,” the actress wrote, “I will never wear a bathing suit next to you. Maybe a wetsuit.”

As always, it has been a busy social media day for Kim who has been promoting a number of different projects. Over the past 24 hours she’s shared videos and selfies of herself wearing and showcasing items from her SKIMS Cotton Jersey underwear and Sleep collection.

“Slip into our cooling cotton jersey that keeps you comfy when you sleep,” she tweeted on Aug. 2 alongside a promotional shot of four models posing in the clothes.

Kim also took time to tweet a behind-the-scenes snippet of her working on the upcoming animated film, PAW Patrol: The Movie. In the preview she shared details about her character, a white dog called Delores. “She’s this really sassy, Valley girl poodle,” the California native said in the clip.

Delores is one posh pooch. 🐾 Can’t wait for you to meet my #PAWPatrolMovie character in theatres and on @paramountplus August 20! Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/0T7HVrQpjG pic.twitter.com/e2RbMl7NFb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 2, 2021

“I think the character Delores just fits me perfectly. My kids love Paw Patrol so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited,” she said about the film, which premieres on Aug. 20.

Kim co-parents her four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 – with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. Although they’re going through a divorce the couple showed a united front when she took the kids to attend the rapper’s listening party for his new album, Donda. Kim stunned in a tight-fitting red catsuit at the Atlanta, Georgia event on July 22.