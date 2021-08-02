Heidi Montag Confesses She ‘Sometimes’ Regrets Plastic Surgery Procedures In TikTok Video — Watch

‘The Hills’ star Heidi Montag admitted she ‘sometimes’ regrets getting plastic surgery, and also shared the secret behind her marriage to Spencer Pratt.

Heidi Montag, 34, is getting honest with her fans. The MTV star participated in the viral ‘Chopping Dance’ TikTok trend on Saturday (July 31) and answered the “questions I get asked the most” — one of which centered on her previous plastic surgery procedures. “Do you regret your plastic surgery?” the first question asked, to which Heidi, via dance moves, responded, “Sometimes.” She also posted the video on Instagram, but turned the comments off.

Heidi answered two more questions about her personal life in the video. The first asked her if “everything” on her hit show The Hills “was fake.” She said that “90 percent” of it was fake, including her fights with husband Spencer Pratt, 37. Speaking of Spencer, Heidi was also asked how she’s kept “an amazing relationship” with her husband. “Laughter, honesty, respect, good communication, prioritizing each other, fun playful, God, true love,” Heidi shared.

Heidi and Spencer, notoriously known as “Speidi,” met and fell in love on The Hills in the mid-2000s. They married in April 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, 3, in 2017. The couple has also returned to reality television on The Hills: New Beginnings, which is currently airing its second season on MTV.

As fans know, Heidi and Spencer have been the center of plenty of drama over the last decade and a half. But as a couple, the two seem happier than ever — and have even hinted that they’re ready for baby No. 2! “No spoiler alerts but no baby yet,” Spencer said PeopleTV’s Reality Check in May, admitting they’re “working as hard as possible at it.” The Pratt Daddy founder added, “That is the struggle in real life, reality.”

Speidi previously spoke about having more children while gushing over son Gunter in a 2018 E! News interview. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun,” Heidi said, “So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids]…I’d love a girl or a boy.” Meanwhile, Spencer added, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!”