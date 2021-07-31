See Pic

Dr. Dre Seen With Mystery Woman In 1st Pic After Being Ordered To Pay Ex Nicole Young $300K A Month

dr. dre
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los Angeles NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Tom Ford - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre shows PDA grabbing his new girl buttocks without wearing a mask leaving a private party after a dinner at BOA . They are both seen without a mask at a party despite Covid - 19. 10 Feb 2021 Pictured: Dr. Dre & girl. Photo credit: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA732579_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Dr. Dre makes his departure after dinner with a fit female companion at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Pictured: Dr. Dre BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Amid messy divorce proceedings with Nicole Young, rapper Dr. Dre was spotted out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles this week.

A year after his split from Nicole Young, Dr. Dre has been spotted out with a mystery woman. The rapper, real name Andre Young, 56, stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 29 and met up with a dark-haired woman in an orange dress ahead of the weekend.

dr. dre and mystery woman
Dr. Dre and a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Thursday. (The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID)

Dr. Dre stepped out of an SUV in a casual black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with stylish red and white stripes running down the side. The producer kept things comfortable and finished the look with some sneakers.

The sightings comes after the rapper was ordered to pay Nicole, 51, over $290,000 a month in spousal support following their split last June. After 24 years of marriage, the former lawyer filed for divorce from her rapper husband last summer, citing irreconcilable differences. The duo share two adult children, Truly, 20, and Truice, 24, together.

The two have since been battling it out in court over the validity of their prenuptial agreement, among other things. It’s been a contentious split, as Nicole has accused the producer of abuse. Per multiple reports from earlier this year, Nicole alleged that the hip-hop mogul “held a gun to my head” in court documents filed following the split.

In documents filed in the Superior Court of California, she said the “Still D.R.E.” rapper “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.” The rapper denied the allegations in the documents, telling the court, “At no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.”

The filings weren’t the first time the producer has been accused of abuse. Singer Michel’le — whom the rapper previously had a relationship and share son Marcel, 30, with — accused Dr. Dre of abuse in her TV biopic Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, alleging that he broke her nose during a physical altercation.

Amid pressure from resurfaced reports that he physically assaulted journalist Dee Barnes in the ’90s, the rapper issued a statement to The New York Times in 2015 that stated regret for his behavior. “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt,” the statement read. “I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”