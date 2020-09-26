Dr. Dre’s Daughter, Truly Young, 19, Calls 50 Cent ‘Washed Up’ & ‘Envious’ After He Trolls Her Parent’s Divorce

Truly Young accused 50 Cent of ‘blatant misogyny’ after the rapper called out her mother, Nicole Young, for requesting nearly $2 million a month amid her divorce case with Dr. Dre.

Truly Young, 19, is not happy with 50 Cent’s unsolicited opinion about the divorce case between her parents Dr. Dre and Nicole Young. On Sept. 25, Truly clapped back at the “In da Club” rapper on Instagram after he referred to Truly’s mom as “these b–ches” for requesting $1,936,399 a month in temporary spousal support amid her divorce case with Dre, according to documents that HollywoodLife obtained on Sept. 3. Truly was just ticked off in general, though, that 50 even felt compelled to comment on the split at all.

“These b–ches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a months,” 50 had written in an Instagram post on Sept. 4, which included a screenshot from a Daily Mail story that showed a red carpet photo of Dre, Nicole and Truly. Three weeks later, Truly jumped into the rapper’s Instagram comments section to write, “Haha…. coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle. Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F–k you.” She even shared the comment on her Instagram Story!

But Truly wasn’t done calling out 50. She then took to her Instagram Story on Friday evening to explain why it’s not okay to refer to women as “b–ches.” In a lengthy post, the USC student began, “The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f–king disgusting and vile. Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b–ch is unforgiveable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are.”

Truly was especially upset that 50 shared a photo of her family. She ended her post on this note: “Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a dick, but you just proved it yourself.”

50 has yet to respond to Truly’s comments, but this is far from the first time he has ruffled celebrities’ feathers with his comments. You can check out the hip-hop artist’s most explosive feuds — which have included beefs with stars like Nick Cannon, Lala Kent and his own son Marquise Jackson — in HollywoodLife’s photo gallery above.