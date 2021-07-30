Kate Hudson, 42, Stuns In Bikini Top & Flowing White Skirt — New Photo

Kate Hudson has been looking fabulous on her Greece vacation & her latest bikini top & flowy midi skirt may just be our favorite to date!

Kate Hudson, 42, has been on vacation in Europe this summer and each day her outfits get better and better. She posted a stunning photo of herself on July 30, standing against a bright yellow wall a powder blue underwire bikini top with a high-waisted sheer white flowy midi skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of chunky sneakers, a wide-brim black straw visor, and a cool handheld fan.

We’ve been loving all of Kate’s outfits and aside from this blue bikini, she rocked yet another while lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her 17-year-old son Ryder on July 15. Kate posted a photo of the three of them in their bathing suits chowing down on a veggie platter with the caption, “Greece we love you.” For the occasion, she rocked a blue and white striped bikini which also featured an underwire.

Just last week, she posted a photo of herself in a sexy green patterned bikini with her abs on full display while cuddling on the couch on a yacht with her daughter Rani. She captioned the adorable photo, “Rani doesn’t quite understand my post workout routine yet.”

It seems as though every day we get a new swimsuit shot from Kate and some of our other favorites include her plunging black halterneck Vanessa Sposi Le Plongeant One-Piece Swimsuit and her tiny brown floral bikini with a pair of Corlin Eyewear Matera Sunglasses in Sand.