Kate Hudson Lounges On Yacht With Cutie Son Ryder, 17, On Family Vacay In Bikini – Photo

Kate Hudson looked fabulous when she sunbathed in a blue bikini on a yacht in Greece with her boyfriend & son, Ryder!

It seems as though every celebrity is taking a vacation on a yacht and Kate Hudson, 42, is the latest to do so. The actress looked stunning when she rocked a blue and white striped bikini while lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her 17-year-old son Ryder. Kate posted a photo of the three of them in their bathing suits chowing down on a veggie platter with the caption, “Greece we love you.”

Kate has been in Greece for the past month and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. One of our favorite looks from her was when she was on the beach on June 14 rocking a plunging black halterneck Vanessa Sposi Le Plongeant One-Piece Swimsuit. Aside from that, she rocked a tiny brown floral bikini with a pair of Corlin Eyewear Matera Sunglasses in Sand.

Aside from bikinis, Kate has also been rocking a slew of adorable sundresses and one of our favorites was her spaghetti strap yellow House of CB Carina Lemon Floral Bustier Midi Dress that had a ruched neckline and a slit on the side of the skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Kate is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini or slinky dress and she never disappoints when it comes to her outfits. We love all of her Greece looks and we can’t wait to see more photos from her amazing trip.