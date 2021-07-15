Fashion

Kate Hudson Lounges On Yacht With Cutie Son Ryder, 17, On Family Vacay In Bikini – Photo

kate hudson
Shutterstock
Kate Hudson Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors
New Orleans, LA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kate Hudson films scenes for 'Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon' at a New Orleans strip club. The film is described as a girl with unusual powers escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans. Kate is seen with many temporary tattoos for the scene. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018.
American actress Kate Hudson attends a promotional event for Harry Winston in Hong Kong, China, 10 April 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kate Hudson looked fabulous when she sunbathed in a blue bikini on a yacht in Greece with her boyfriend & son, Ryder!

It seems as though every celebrity is taking a vacation on a yacht and Kate Hudson, 42, is the latest to do so. The actress looked stunning when she rocked a blue and white striped bikini while lounging on a yacht with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her 17-year-old son Ryder. Kate posted a photo of the three of them in their bathing suits chowing down on a veggie platter with the caption, “Greece we love you.”

Kate has been in Greece for the past month and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. One of our favorite looks from her was when she was on the beach on June 14 rocking a plunging black halterneck Vanessa Sposi Le Plongeant One-Piece Swimsuit. Aside from that, she rocked a tiny brown floral bikini with a pair of Corlin Eyewear Matera Sunglasses in Sand.

Aside from bikinis, Kate has also been rocking a slew of adorable sundresses and one of our favorites was her spaghetti strap yellow House of CB Carina Lemon Floral Bustier Midi Dress that had a ruched neckline and a slit on the side of the skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Kate is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini or slinky dress and she never disappoints when it comes to her outfits. We love all of her Greece looks and we can’t wait to see more photos from her amazing trip.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Amalfi, ITALY - Julianne Hough takes in the hot Italian sunshine on her fun-packed holiday on the Amalfi Coast. Julianne donned her skimpy silver bikini as she shows off her svelte physique where she slapped on the sun spray in the blazing heat. Shot on 07/05/21. Pictured: Julianne Hough BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*