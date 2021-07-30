Watch

Dolly Parton Wishes ‘Wonderful’ Britney Spears ‘The Best’ Amid Pop Star’s Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton offered her thoughts on Britney Spears’ conservatorship during a Thursday appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ The country star said she had similar experiences to Britney when she was younger.

The Free Britney movement just got a major encouragement from country icon Dolly Parton75! The “Jolene” vocalist only had kind things to say about Britney Spears39, during a Thursday July 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked the legendary singer for her thoughts on the Free Britney movement, as the “Toxic” singer continues her conservatorship battle.

Dolly explained that she normally tries “not to get involved in other people’s business,” but she was extremely complimentary to Britney and said that she wants her to have a positive outcome in her conservatorship battle. “I think she is a wonderful artist, and I think she’s a wonderful girl, and I only wish her the best,” Dolly said.

As a musical icon with decades in the spotlight, Dolly related to some of the legal battles that Britney has been going through. “I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own,” she said. Porter was a country star, who Dolly collaborated with a lot in her early career. When she began to set out on her own as a solo artist, Porter tried to sue the singer for $3 million, according to The HillDolly ended her answer by hoping for a favorable outcome in Britney’s hearing. “So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”

Dolly is only the latest singer to throw her hat in the ring with support for Britney. Tons of musicians and other stars have spoken out against the singer’s conservatorship, including Madonna, Meghan McCain, and Dolly’s god-daughter Miley Cyrus. Britney recently hired celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart to represent her in the legal battle to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. New court documents in the case showed the the singer’s medical team has requested that the singer’s dad be removed as her conservator.