News

Britney Spears’ Doctors Urge That Dad Jamie Be Removed As Her Conservator — New Court Docs

Britney Spears
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Jodi Montgomery, the personal conservator of Britney Spears, said that the pop star’s medical team believes Jamie Spears should no longer be conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Britney Spears‘ battle to remove dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate is being backed by her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and her medical team. In court documents filed on July 26 by Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Jodi issued a written declaration in which she supported the 39-year-old singer’s wishes to replace Jamie, 69, with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant. Jodi, who is Britney’s temporary conservator of her person, also claimed that Britney’s medical team similarly wants Jamie stripped of his position.

In the documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Jodi said that she’s “had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team” and they’ve agreed that removing Jamie would be best for Britney’s “well-being and mental health.” Jodi also said that none of Britney’s family members should be named as her conservators. Instead, Britney should be backed by Rubin, whom Britney and her lawyer have requested become Jamie’s replacement, Jodi said.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Feb. 2018 (Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

This marks the first instance of Britney’s medical team’s opinion on the controversial conservatorship being made known. The pop star has been fighting to oust her dad as conservator of her estate, a role he’s held since 2008. After Mathew was hired as Britney’s attorney, he said that he was “moving aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Jamie from the conservatorship. He later filed a petition to remove Jamie on July 26 and named Rubin as the ideal replacement.

During her two court testimonies, first on June 23 and then on July 14, Britney made a number of concerns allegations against her father regarding her health. She claimed at the first hearing that she had an IUD placed in her body that was blocking her from having children with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also alleged she was forced to take lithium, telling the judge: “He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years, and lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to.” At the next hearing, Britney said that she would like to charge Jamie with conservatorship abuse.

Jamie Spears
Jamie Spears exits Los Angeles County Court House in Oct. 2012 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Amidst the case, Britney has received worldwide support. And like Jodi, her mom Lynne Spears is also supporting the singer’s desire to oust Jamie from his position. In those same July 26 court docs, Lynne said that the legal change to the conservatorship is necessary because the relationship between Britney and Jamie has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” since the conservatorship was enacted 13 years ago.

Currently, Jamie is the sole conservator of Britney’s financial affairs after the resignation of Bessemer Trust Company earlier in July. A hearing to remove Jamie and replace him with Rubin is scheduled for September 29.