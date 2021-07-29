Britney Spears’ Doctors Urge That Dad Jamie Be Removed As Her Conservator — New Court Docs

Jodi Montgomery, the personal conservator of Britney Spears, said that the pop star’s medical team believes Jamie Spears should no longer be conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Britney Spears‘ battle to remove dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate is being backed by her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and her medical team. In court documents filed on July 26 by Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Jodi issued a written declaration in which she supported the 39-year-old singer’s wishes to replace Jamie, 69, with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant. Jodi, who is Britney’s temporary conservator of her person, also claimed that Britney’s medical team similarly wants Jamie stripped of his position.

In the documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Jodi said that she’s “had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team” and they’ve agreed that removing Jamie would be best for Britney’s “well-being and mental health.” Jodi also said that none of Britney’s family members should be named as her conservators. Instead, Britney should be backed by Rubin, whom Britney and her lawyer have requested become Jamie’s replacement, Jodi said.

This marks the first instance of Britney’s medical team’s opinion on the controversial conservatorship being made known. The pop star has been fighting to oust her dad as conservator of her estate, a role he’s held since 2008. After Mathew was hired as Britney’s attorney, he said that he was “moving aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Jamie from the conservatorship. He later filed a petition to remove Jamie on July 26 and named Rubin as the ideal replacement.

During her two court testimonies, first on June 23 and then on July 14, Britney made a number of concerns allegations against her father regarding her health. She claimed at the first hearing that she had an IUD placed in her body that was blocking her from having children with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also alleged she was forced to take lithium, telling the judge: “He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years, and lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to.” At the next hearing, Britney said that she would like to charge Jamie with conservatorship abuse.

Amidst the case, Britney has received worldwide support. And like Jodi, her mom Lynne Spears is also supporting the singer’s desire to oust Jamie from his position. In those same July 26 court docs, Lynne said that the legal change to the conservatorship is necessary because the relationship between Britney and Jamie has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” since the conservatorship was enacted 13 years ago.

Currently, Jamie is the sole conservator of Britney’s financial affairs after the resignation of Bessemer Trust Company earlier in July. A hearing to remove Jamie and replace him with Rubin is scheduled for September 29.